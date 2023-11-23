Thanksgiving will be sunny and dry across the Miami Valley and much of the region. Temperatures will be cool, running just above normal. We expect highs in the low 50s.

As a weak cold front moves through tonight, clouds will increase. We do not expect any precipitation from this feature, but it will bring a drop in temperatures for Black Friday.

TODAY: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High 52

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low 30

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and colder. High 42

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and continued chilly. High 43

Dry and chilly weather will continue on Saturday. A quick moving system moves through on Sunday, bringing a mix of rain and snow to the area. This will be followed by even colder conditions early next week.