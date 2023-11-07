We are starting Election Day with mostly cloudy, but dry conditions. Temperatures have been nice and cool, with morning lows running well above normal. We’re starting the day in the mid-upper 50s, and we expect highs in the mid 60s this afternoon. Dry weather will continue all day, whenever you head out to vote. We also expect the clouds to break this afternoon.

Tonight, a warm front will lift into the area, bringing an increase in cloud cover. We can’t rule out some spotty light showers late tonight and into Wednesday morning. The sun will then gradually come out for Wednesday afternoon, and it will again warm up into the low 70s.

TODAY: Becoming partly sunny, nice and mild. High 66

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, shower late. Low 48

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy morning with a few light showers, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy and warmer. High 72

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with showers likely and the chance of thunder. Breezy. Low 54

THURSDAY: Morning showers then becoming partly sunny, breezy and seasonably cool. High 60

A sweeping cold front will come through on Thursday, and this will usher in cooler air for the end of the week and the Veteran’s Day weekend.