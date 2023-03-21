We’ll notice more cloud cover around today, as scattered clouds filter the sun at times. But the daylight hours will be dry, and a little warmer than Monday. Highs will get into the mid-50s this afternoon.

Tonight, we expect a few showers to develop. Some light showers will linger into Wednesday morning. We do expect a lot of dry time Wednesday, but the slight chance for a spotty shower will continue through the afternoon. More substantial showers move in Wednesday night.

TODAY: Partly sunny, nice and cool. High 56

TONIGHT: Cloudy and chilly with showers developing. Low 42

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered light showers. Breezy and cool. High 58

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and cool. Low 52

THURSDAY: Cloudy, windy and mild with showers and the chance of thunder. High 68

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the upper 60s and windy conditions. Showers are likely, and there is the chance of thunder. We expect several rounds of rain Thursday through Saturday, and some of the rain could be heavy at times.