We expect dry weather through the day, with a mix of sun and clouds. But the cold will continue! Highs this afternoon will run more than 10 degrees below normal, reaching the low 40s.

Overnight, clouds thicken once again. By Tuesday morning, scattered snow showers will be possible. Snow will then mix with and change to rain during the afternoon. Any snow accumulation looks light, but roads may get slick in spots Tuesday morning.

TODAY: Partly sunny and continued chilly. High 41

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 30

TUESDAY: Cloudy and chilly with snow showers mixing with and changing to rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation less than a half inch. High 40

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly with scattered snow/rain showers. High 38

Chilly conditions will continue through the middle part of the week, with highs only in the upper 30s Wednesday and Thursday.