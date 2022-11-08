Dry weather will continue for Election Day, with plenty of sunshine expected. It will be a bit cooler than Monday afternoon, with highs near 60 degrees expected. The breeze will pick up from the east, and with low relative humidity, there is an increased fire danger today. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Expect clear sky tonight and more sunshine on Wednesday. We do get a mid-week warm-up, with highs expected to be near 70-degrees both Wednesday and Thursday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High 60

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low 38

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 70

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 72

A cold front will move in on Friday. Although there is a slight shower chance, most of the moisture will stay east of our area. A big push of cold air will follow this front for the upcoming weekend.