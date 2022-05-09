Expect clear skies and cool conditions tonight. Tomorrow will feel more summer-like with afternoon temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s. Sunshine will be sticking around through the rest of the work week thanks to an omega blocking pattern in the upper levels of the atmosphere.
TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 55
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 83
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low near 60
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 85
Expect dry and warm conditions for the rest of the workweek. Rain chances begin to climb later Saturday and into Sunday.