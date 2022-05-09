Expect clear skies and cool conditions tonight. Tomorrow will feel more summer-like with afternoon temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s. Sunshine will be sticking around through the rest of the work week thanks to an omega blocking pattern in the upper levels of the atmosphere.



TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 55

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 83

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low near 60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 85

Expect dry and warm conditions for the rest of the workweek. Rain chances begin to climb later Saturday and into Sunday.