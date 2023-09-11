Today will be the warmest day of the week, with high temperatures getting up near 80 degrees. After starting the day with some fog and mist, it will become mostly sunny. Wind will be light and variable, and we expect a dry afternoon.

Tonight, clouds will increase and we start to see the chance of a few showers late tonight. The rain chance will increase as a cold front moves in on Tuesday. Scattered showers are likely, with the chance of thunder.

TODAY: Morning fog, then mostly sunny and warm. High 81

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy with a few showers late. Low 63

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and much cooler with scattered showers and the chance of thunder. High 72

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and continued cool. High 70

Cooler conditions settle in for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be running about ten degrees below normal during mid-week.