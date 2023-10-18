Today looks to be one of the nicest days of the week, with some sunshine around through the first half of the day. Highs will get into the mid and upper 60s, which is right around normal. Clouds do increase in the afternoon, but it will remain dry.

Clouds continue to thicken overnight, and by Thursday morning, showers will be approaching from the west. We expect on and off showers through the day as a cold front tracks across the region. It will be windy, with gusts to 30 mph possible.

TODAY: Mostly sunny through the first part of the day, then becoming partly sunny. A little warmer and breezy. High 67

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low 52

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and mild with scattered showers. High 66

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with scattered showers. High 60

Energy wrapping around the backside of the storm system will keep shower chances going on Friday. It will be breezy and cooler as we finish the week.