Evening showers taper off, and there will be some clearing overnight. Clouds will move back in on Wednesday, and it will be another day with scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Spotty evening showers end, then clearing, cooler and less humid. Low 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the day, some could be strong. High 80

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Evening showers and thunderstorms, then partly cloudy and cool. Low 57

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 75

Thursday will be the next day we don’t have to worry about the threat of rain. It looks nice with highs in the mid 70s. Rain chances return on Friday.