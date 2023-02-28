Cooler air is moving in today, on the backside of Monday’s storm system. We will see a breezy northwest wind through the morning, with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s. In the afternoon, the wind will die down, and highs will reach the low 50s as the sun breaks out a bit.

Overnight, a system will pass to the north. This will bring a few scattered clouds to the northern Miami Valley. The rest of the area looks mostly clear. Wednesday will be a record-warm day, with highs close to 70 degrees expected.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning, with some afternoon sun. Diminishing wind and cooler. High 52

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low 40

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy with record warmth. High 69

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few scattered showers. Low 42

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 55

A few showers will move through Wednesday night, but it will be dry by Thursday. Another strong storm moves in Thursday night bringing rain and wind, which will continue to impact the area on Friday.