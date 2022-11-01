Shower chances are mostly over around the Miami Valley. We see the chance of some light drizzle in the morning hours. Temperatures get to the upper 60s today, and the clouds move out of the area, bringing sunshine through the afternoon. Tonight we will see fog, that could impact your morning commute. We will see the sunshine continuing for the rest of the work week as high pressure is in control. This weekend, we are pushing record high temperatures. We get to 75, with the record on November 5th being 76 back in 1977. Shower chances arrive going late into Saturday night and into Sunday and Monday.



Today: A high of 68. Sunshine in the afternoon.

Tonight: A low of 48. Mostly clear with patchy fog.

Tomorrow: A high of 68. Mostly sunny with morning fog.

