Isolated showers earlier in the day, and more rain on the way as we head into the evening. Temperatures tonight will fall into the mid 60s with showers possible, and even a chance of a thunderstorm. Tomorrow will feature a chance of seeing showers in the morning, then dry in the afternoon before another possible round of showers return overnight. Temperatures tomorrow will get in the low 80s. Dew points will fall, bringing relief from muggy conditions during the day. The second half of of the work week will feature good chances of showers and thunderstorms.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction