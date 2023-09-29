A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for much of the Miami Valley until 10 a.m. Friday. Thick fog is widespread, and is reducing visibility to below a quarter of a mile in many communities. Fog and low clouds will lift during the late morning, and we expect to see some gradual afternoon sunshine. Once the sun comes out, temperatures will warm into the 70s.

Tonight will be mostly clear and fog will form once again. Lows will drop into the upper 50s, so it will be a bit cooler Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon will feature full sun and pleasantly warm temperatures with highs near 80 degrees.

TODAY: Areas of dense morning fog, then gradual sunshine in the afternoon. High 78

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool with areas of fog possible. Low 57

SATURDAY: Areas of morning fog, then mostly sunny and warm. High 80

SUNDAY: Sunny and pleasantly warm. High 82

A warming trend will continue Sunday into next week. We will see a long stretch of weather with sunshine and highs in the 80s.