****DENSE FOG ADVISORY FOR MUCH OF THE MIAMI VALLEY THROUGH 11 AM***

Areas of dense fog and drizzle may impact your plans this morning. Visibilities will vary greatly. Allow for extra time to reach your destination and use your low beam headlights. Later today, there may even be some sunshine along with mild temperatures. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TODAY: AM dense fog and drizzle. PM mix of clouds and sun. High 58

CHRISTMAS EVE (TONIGHT): Partly cloudy. Mild. Low 45

CHRISTMAS DAY (MONDAY): Rain develops. Still mild. High 58

Winds increase and rain continues Monday night. Showers persist on Tuesday. Cooling off on Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s. Chances of snow showers Thursday and Friday with highs in the 30s.