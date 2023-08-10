Morning clouds will give way to plenty of afternoon sunshine. We expect dry conditions and warm temperatures reaching the lower 80s. Tonight, a stray shower is possible, otherwise it looks partly cloudy with some areas of fog possible.

Friday will be a warmer day, with highs hitting the upper 80s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, and dry weather most of the day. Heading into the late afternoon and evening, rain chances will be coming up slightly.

TODAY: Decreasing clouds, breezy and warm. High 82

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with the slight chance of a passing shower. Low 62

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warmer and humid. Slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm late. High 87

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 88

Saturday will not be a washout, but a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Sunday is looking dry and continued quite warm.