The pattern of sunny mornings followed by partly sunny afternoons continues today. We will also still have the chance of a pop-up shower as we reach peak heating, but coverage looks isolated and most stay dry.

Any showers will dissipate through the evening, and clearing sky is expected overnight. There could be areas of fog that develop late–especially in areas that pick up rain today. We will finally get back to a completely dry forecast on Thursday.

TODAY: Partly sunny and warm with a 20% chance of a pop-up shower this afternoon. High 80

TONIGHT: An isolated evening shower, then clearing with some fog possible. Low 58

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. High 83

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. High 85

Dry weather and seasonable temperatures will be in place on Friday. Over the weekend, rain chances return, and scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely.