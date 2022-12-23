Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A very strong winter storm continues to impact the Miami Valley. Accumulating snow is over, but strong wind will keep travel treacherous through the day. Blowing and drifting snow will reduce visibility at times, and will keep roads slick. Winds gusting 40-50 mph will also keep dangerously low wind chill values in the forecast. It will feel as cold as -30 degrees, at times.

Tonight will still be windy and very cold. There is a slight chance of a few flurries, but no additional snow accumulation is expected. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and dry for Christmas Eve, but continued very cold.

TODAY: Cloudy, windy and very cold with a few flurries. Blowing and drifting snow, and wind chill values down to -30 degrees. High 0

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries, blowing and drifting snow, and wind chill values down to -30 degrees. Low -2

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and very cold. High 10

CHRISTMAS DAY: Partly sunny, breezy and continued cold. High 15

We expect more sunshine on Christmas Day, but temperatures will still run well below normal. Readings will be in the lower single-digits in the morning, and will only reach 15 degrees for a high in the afternoon hours.