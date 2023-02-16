We broke a record yesterday for our high temperature of 71 degrees, beating the 1954 record of 69 degrees at the Dayton International Airport. Temperatures today are not as warm, or dry.

Rain showers are set to move through the area in time for the work commute. Depending on how much clearing we get early in the afternoon will either limit or increase instability. If we see clearing, there will be increased instability in the atmosphere, but if we have showers continuing into the early afternoon, rain will keep the atmosphere stable. Increased instability will aid in severe thunderstorm development.

Damaging winds will be the main threat, but we cannot rule out a very slim chance of an isolated tornado south of I-70. The timing of severe weather will be 4-8 pm.