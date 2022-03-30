A Wind Advisory will be in effect for all of the Miami Valley through 6 a.m. Thursday. During this time, winds will be sustained 15-30 mph with gusts around 40 to 50 mph. This could cause minor property damage, downed tree limbs and a few power outages.

Tonight, a strong cold front will move in. Gusty winds will continue with showers and the chance of a thunderstorm. There could be a severe thunderstorm warning or two because of wind. The greatest risk will be from midnight to 4 am Thursday when gusts may exceed 50 mph. Much cooler temperatures and continued windy conditions will be around for Thursday.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, very windy and cool with showers and the chance of thunder. Low 48

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and much cooler with a slight chance of an early morning shower and another chance toward evening. High near 50

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and colder with rain showers becoming mixed with or changing to snow showers. Low 33

FRIDAY: A few morning snow showers possible, then clouds mixed with afternoon sun, breezy and chilly. High 46

Enough cold air comes in Thursday night so that snow showers will be possible. Snow showers may linger into Friday morning. It will dry out in the afternoon, but temperatures will remain chilly.