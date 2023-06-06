A few showers will be possible overnight, but then it’s back to dry weather on Wednesday. Clouds will decrease, and it will be a mostly sunny, but cooler, afternoon. Once again, air quality will not be good.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with the slight chance of a spotty shower, low chance of thunder. Low 55

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, a bit breezy and cooler. High 76

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Low near 50

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 76

Cooler conditions will continue on Thursday. Temperatures will get back into the 80s Friday into the weekend. A better chance of rain arrives later Sunday.