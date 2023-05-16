Low pressure tracking through Kentucky will bring showers to the Miami Valley today. These will taper off by mid to late afternoon, and it looks dry this evening. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs only reaching the upper 60s in Dayton. Some of the northern counties could be a touch warmer, because there will be less rain up that way.

Tonight, clearing will occur and temperatures will turn a little chilly, with lows dropping into the upper 40s. Wednesday will feature a ton of sunshine, and it will be a very pleasant day!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with showers developing. High 68

TONIGHT: Clearing and a little chilly. Low 48

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 70

THURSDAY: Sunny and continued nice. High 76

The beautiful weather will continue on Thursday, with sun and seasonable temperatures. The next chance for showers and thunderstorms arrives by Friday afternoon.