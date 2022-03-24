The potential for a few spotty showers will continue today. The most likely time to see showers is in the morning, and then again later in the afternoon. Cooler air has moved in and highs will only be in the low 50s with windy conditions.

Friday will be another unsettled day with more passing showers, breezy winds and cool conditions. It will turn cold enough Friday night to support mixing with and possibly a change over to snow. We are not expecting any snow to accumulate.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and cooler with spotty showers. High 52

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy with an isolated shower possible. Low 38

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and continued cool with spotty showers. High 48

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and chilly with snow/rain showers changing to rain. High 43

Saturday will start with some snow/rain showers in the morning changing to scattered rain showers in the afternoon. It will be quite chilly this weekend, with windy conditions and highs only in the low 40s.