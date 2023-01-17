Clouds return tonight, but it will remain dry. Temperatures drop into the mid-30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and a bit cooler. Most of the day will be dry, but rain returns toward evening.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, diminishing winds and chilly. Low 36

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a shower chance by evening. High 48

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Breezy and cool with rain. Low 45

THURSDAY: Clouds mixed with sun, breezy and milder with scattered showers. High 58 but falling late afternoon.

Another storm moves through Wednesday night into Thursday. This will bring gusty wind and rain with the potential of heavy rain at times. Colder weather returns on Friday with temperatures in the 30s.