Temperatures will be cooler than over the weekend, but still just above normal. After a chilly morning in the 40s, we expect highs to only reach the lower 60s this afternoon. High pressure will continue to provide plenty of sunshine and dry weather to the region.

Early Tuesday morning, a total lunar eclipse will occur. We expect mostly clear to partly cloudy sky conditions, so it should be good viewing weather. The eclipse will begin totality around 5:17am, and this will continue through 6:42am. Through this time, the moon will appear a coppery red as it passes through the Earth’s shadow.

TODAY: Sunny and cooler, but pleasant. High 63

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and colder. Low 36

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and continued cool. High 61

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 70

Southerly winds develop on Wednesday, and temperatures warm through the middle part of the week. Highs will be closer to 70-degrees Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front at the end of the week will bring in a big push of chilly air for the weekend.