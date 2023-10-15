Cloudy skies continue to end the weekend. Overnight we will see light showers in the morning hours. Temperatures will drop into the mid 40s. Tomorrow will feature a small chance in the morning of a shower or two. Cloudy skies continue through Monday with highs in the mid 50s. Clouds begin to clear overnight, with mostly sunny skies on Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures into the 60s by Wednesday. Our next system approaches Thursday and bring shower chances late in the day, continuing into Friday with showers likely. Temperatures through the weekend will be near 60 degrees.

