A cold front swings through tonight, and showers and thunderstorms will end. With clearing skies, cool temperatures are expected for Friday morning. We will see plenty of sunshine during the day, and it will be pleasant with cooler temperatures and lower humidity.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms end, then clearing, cooler and less humid. Low 56

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 78

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 55

SATURDAY: Sunny and pleasantly warm. High 83

The weekend will be dry. It will be cool Saturday morning, but by Sunday afternoon, high temperatures in the 90s will be possible. The heat hangs on into early next week.