Lots of sunshine through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will not stay cool for long though as hot weather is expected to end the weekend. Tomorrow we will get up to around 90 degrees with lots of sunshine. The work week begins with temperatures in the 90s, and on Monday, heat indices will be around 100 late in the day. Temps will remain in the 90s for the rest of the week with the hottest day coming on Thursday. The area will be pushing the triple digits, with temperatures in the upper 90s. To end the week off, we could see some welcomed rainfall on Friday into Saturday.

