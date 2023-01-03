A few more showers will move through tonight and into Wednesday. There’s even a low risk of overnight thunder. Showers move out Wednesday morning, and we will even see the return of some sun in the afternoon. Temperatures will still run above normal, but by mid to late afternoon, it will start to turn cooler.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild with a few showers possible, low chance of thunder. Low 58

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mixed with sun, breezy and turning cooler. High 58 but temperatures falling through the 50s later in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and colder. Low 34

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly with a few rain or snow showers later in the afternoon. High 38

Colder air will be in place Thursday with temperatures running closer to normal. We can’t rule out a few more showers, and snow may mix in, depending on the timing.