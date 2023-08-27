The weekend ended off on beautiful weather. Temperatures were in the 70s, with some areas getting to the 80s. Humidity has come down tremendously and we will continue to see dew points fall overnight and into tomorrow with afternoon dew points in the mid 50s. Temperatures will be around the 80 degree mark much of this week, briefly dipping down into the 70s in Dayton on Wednesday. The cool weather won’t last long, as we begin to heat up going into the weekend, and have a chance to hit 90 next weekend. Lots of sunshine this week, and minimal chances of rain.



Tonight: A low of 56 degrees. Mostly Clear skies.

Tomorrow: A high of 80 degrees. Sunny skies.

Tomorrow Night: A low of 55 degrees. Mostly clear and pleasant.

