Low pressure will bring additional clouds and a few showers to the area this afternoon. It will be breezy and cooler, with high temperatures running about ten degrees below normal.

Scattered showers will linger into the evening before ending overnight. It will be mostly cloudy initially, and then it becomes partly cloudy with some fog or low clouds developing. We do get back to a good deal of sunshine through the day Wednesday. It looks like a really pleasant mid-week!

TODAY: Becoming mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Breezy and cooler. High 74

TONIGHT: Evening showers then scattered clouds and areas of fog possible. Low 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant. High 80

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and breezy with a few scattered showers or thunderstorms late day. High 84

A cold front will move through Thursday night, bringing a few showers back into the Miami Valley. Temperatures will be a bit cooler on Friday, behind the front. Then, it really heats up over the weekend.