Showers have come to an end in the Miami Valley. Temperatures today will be cooler than recent days with highs in the mid-70s, clouds in the morning will become sunshine in the afternoon. A small chance of an isolated shower during the lunch hour, but most of us stay dry. Wildfire smoke will put a haze in the sky this afternoon and evening. Tomorrow, temperatures are much warmer with sunshine, getting to the mid-80s. Shower chances begin on Thursday, and are likely going into the weekend. Temperatures will be into the upper 80s heading into July.

