Another breezy day with a chance of some light rain early in the morning, around a 20% chance. Temperatures get up to 60 degrees, with sunshine later in the afternoon. Clouds return overnight but don’t last long. We will wake up to sunny skies Friday with temperatures staying around 60. The weekend is a bit warmer in the mid 60s, but a big cool down is on the way next week with highs in the 40s.



Today: A high of 60 degrees. AM clouds, PM sun.



Tonight: A low of 39 degrees. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.



Tomorrow: A high of 60 degrees. Mostly sunny skies.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction