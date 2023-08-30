Northerly winds will be a bit breezy today, behind a cold front. They will help to usher in some cooler air for a couple of days. Highs this afternoon will only reach the low to mid 70s, and tonight’s lows drop all the way into the low 50s.

Thursday will be sunny and pleasantly warm, with highs in the upper 70s. It will start to warm up more significantly on Friday.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 75

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 52

THURSDAY: Sunny and pleasantly warm. High 78

FRIDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 85

Highs will be in the mid 80s Friday, and then it will get even hotter for the holiday weekend. We expect full sunshine, and highs in the low 90s.