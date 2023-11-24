A chilly start to the day with temperatures in the lower 30s.

We will see clouds early in the day that will give way to sunny conditions in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach right around 40 degrees.

Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy skies move in, with lows in the mid 20s.

Tomorrow nearly identical with highs in the lower to mid 40s. Saturday is dry, but a cold front will approach Sunday, bringing showers into the afternoon.

Northwest counties could see some snow mix, but no accumulation is expected. The cold front will bring temperatures down into the 30s early in the week.