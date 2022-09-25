Temperatures falling as we head into the evening as a cold front moved through bringing Canadian air with it. We will see temperatures fall into the lower 50s overnight with clouds decreasing. Tomorrow highs only getting into the mid 60s, but the sun will be out. Temperatures begin a warming trend for the second half of the week. Temperatures return to the 70s by the weekend.



Tonight: A low of 53 degrees. A stray shower early with clearing skies.



Tomorrow: A high of 66 degrees. Mostly sunny skies.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 48 degrees. Mostly clear skies.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction