After an early evening round of showers and thunderstorms south of I-70, dry and cooler weather returns to the region behind a cold front. High temperatures on Thursday will be 20 degrees cooler than Wednesday’s record high of 75°.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers/thunderstorms early on, becoming partly cloudy late night and chilly. Low near 40

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. High 55

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly with late night rain. Low 37

FRIDAY: Cloudy, windy and cool with rain and a few thunderstorms, heavy at times. High 57 for the Dayton area, but only in the 40s far north with some 60s south.

A strong storm system moves in for the end of the week. Friday looks windy and rainy with heavy rain at times. Temperatures will be in the 50s, but it will turn chilly for the start of the weekend.