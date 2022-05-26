The severe threat will end tonight, but a few spotty showers will still be possible. Friday, as the low tracks right over the Miami Valley, we will have one more day of scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will also be cooler with highs running below normal.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with a few showers and evening thunderstorms. Low 60

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with showers, a chance of afternoon thunderstorms. High 70

FRIDAY NIGHT: Evening showers and a chance of thunder, then clouds begin to break late and cool. Low 55

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 75

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 85

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny, very warm and more humid. High 88

The holiday weekend is looking dry and warmer. Clouds will begin to decrease Saturday. It heats up Sunday and Monday with mostly sunny sky and highs in the mid-upper 80s. Perfect pool weather!