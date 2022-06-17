Much less humid conditions to end the work week. The drier air will continue through the weekend. Temperatures are going to get cooler into Saturday and Sunday. It will be quiet with a lot of sunshine on both days. Temperatures are expected to be below average both days getting in the upper 70s on Saturday and around 80 on Sunday. Next week we heat back up in the 90s beginning on Monday and continuing through the week. Chances of thunderstorms in the midweek.



Tonight: A low of 57 degrees. Clear skies.



Tomorrow: A high of 77 degrees. Sunny Skies.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 53 degrees. Clear skies.

