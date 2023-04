Clear skies for the rest of the night. Temperatures will get to near freezing overnight and we will see some patch frost around the area. The same for tomorrow night. We will see highs tomorrow in the upper 40s with some chances of light showers in the afternoon. The work week will start off around 50 and get up to the 60s by Thursday. Light shower chances through the week, but isolated chances. The best chance of widespread rain will come next weekend.

