Wind gusts reaching to 60 mph yesterday have come to an end. Temperatures today much cooler, getting up to 40 degrees. temperatures will get warmer throughout the weekend ending on Sunday with a high of 53. Next week we get into the 60s by the midweek, but that comes along with shower and possibly some rumbles of thunder. While a week out, some models indicating another strong low to move through, so we could be in for another windy Thursday next week.

