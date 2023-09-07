A few more spotty showers will be possible today as a trough moves through the region. Clouds will increase again, and we expect humidity to stay up a bit. Although it will still feel a bit sticky, actual air temperatures will be cooler. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight will stay mostly cloudy, and on Friday we will see a mix of sun and clouds. The humidity will be lower Friday, and it will feel pleasant. There is still a small rain chance, mainly in areas to the east of I-75.

TODAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler, but still a bit humid, with a few spotty showers. High 77

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool. Low 60

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, cooler and less humid with the slight chance of a few showers, mainly east of I-75. High 75

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and continued nice. High 78

The weekend will continue to be quite comfortable, with low humidity and highs in the 70s.