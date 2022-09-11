Showers and thunderstorms are currently moving through the Miami Valley as a system progresses eastward through Illinois. Showers and storms will come to an end before midnight, and we should begin to clear the clouds out through the night, and finally the sun will come out early tomorrow, before more clouds move in as a low pressure passes by Monday night. We stay dry all week, and begin cool with temperatures getting to 70 tomorrow, but by the end of the week getting into the mid 80s with lots of sunshine.



Tonight: A low of 58 degrees. Showers possible early with mostly cloudy skies.



Tomorrow: A high of 70 degrees. Morning sunshine gives way to afternoon cloudiness.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 56 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies.

