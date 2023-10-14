Low pressure tracking across Ohio will keep clouds around today, and the potential for scattered showers. It won’t rain all day, and there will be periods of dry weather. The most likely time to see a break in wet weather looks to be late morning. High temperatures will occur early in the day, too, and then readings will drop into the 50s in the afternoon.

Tonight will be windy and chilly with a few showers, especially early on. Sunday is looking like a cloudy, breezy and cool day. There will be dry time, but also the lingering chance of a spotty shower.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, becoming windy and turning cooler. Scattered showers likely. Early high near 64, then falling.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, windy and chilly with scattered showers, especially early on. Low 46

SUNDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cool with a slight shower chance. High 56

MONDAY: Cloudy, breezy and continued cool with a slight shower chance. High 55

Clouds and low rain chances will extend into Monday. Temperatures will continue to run below normal through this time.