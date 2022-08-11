A cold front moves through tonight, and behind the front, cooler and less humid air settles in for Friday and the start of the weekend. Looks great Friday evening for the opening of the Germanfest Picnic.

TONIGHT: Clearing and cooler. Low 56

FRIDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 78

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 55

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and pleasantly warm with a slight chance of a shower toward evening in the northern part of our viewing area. High near 80

Clouds return to the Miami Valley Saturday with rain chances rising for Saturday night and Sunday.