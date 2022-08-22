The sky clears out tonight behind a cold front. This will allow for cooler overnight temperatures and a slight drop in humidity levels. Nice summer weather comes our way for Tuesday and Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Clearing and cooler. Low near 60

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 82

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and mild. Low near 60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 85

It gets warmer later this week as temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Friday as another cold front arrives.