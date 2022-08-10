Overnight it will clear out, and lows drop into the upper 50s and low 60s. Another cold front will move through on Thursday. After starting the day with a lot of sun, clouds will increase in the afternoon with the small chance of an isolated shower or storm.

TONIGHT: Clearing and mild, patchy late night fog. Low 62

THURSDAY: Becoming partly sunny with a slight chance of a stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Turning less humid late day. High 83

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clearing and cooler. Low 56

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 78

Humidity will begin to drop late Thursday, and this will set us up for some fantastic weather for Friday and the weekend. Morning temperatures will be nice and cool, in the 50s. During the afternoon, highs will be up near 80-degrees.