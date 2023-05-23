Another pleasant night is on the way as temperatures drop into the upper 50s. It will be warm again on Wednesday, but a cold front moves through in the afternoon, and temperatures will begin to fall later in the day.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy in the afternoon and warm. High 82

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clearing and chilly. Low 45

THURSDAY: Sunny and much cooler. High 68

Behind the front, much cooler air settles in for Wednesday night and Thursday. After morning lows in the 40s, highs on Thursday will be in the upper 60s. Temperatures rebound back into the 70s for the start of the holiday weekend. Mostly dry weather is expected with only a very low chance of a spotty shower Sunday and Monday.