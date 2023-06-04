A cool start to Sunday gave way to hot conditions in the afternoon. Continued sunshine into the Miami Valley to end the weekend. We will start a cooler trend heading into the work week with a high of 83 Monday with sunshine, then Tuesday and Wednesday will be around 80 degrees. A small chance of a shower Tuesday into the evening and overnight. Temperatures return to the upper 80s by the weekend with chances of showers Saturday into Sunday.





