A quiet and cool start to the day in the Miami Valley. A surface high pressure is in place, but above the surface a shortwave trough is digging into the area. That will provide the chance for showers as we go into the afternoon. Clouds will increase by the afternoon hours. Temperatures below average again, getting to the upper 70s in the southern Miami Valley. Temperatures stay cool tomorrow with chances of shower and storms, but it will not be a washout. A warming trend begins Sunday as we get back to normal, and hit the 90s by Monday and the mid 90s on Tuesday. Humidity will be on the rise starting Monday, and there is a possibility we could see heat indices in the 100s on Tuesday and Wednesday.



Today: A high of 77 degrees. Increasing clouds and showers in the afternoon.



Tonight: A low of 59 degrees. Showers possible with mostly cloudy skies.



Tomorrow: A high of 59 degrees. Showers possible in the morning and a few thunderstorms possible in the afternoon/evening. Partly cloudy skies.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction