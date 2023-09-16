Temperatures reached the mid 70s here in Dayton today. We will end the weekend with highs in the lower 70s. Tonight we will see a chance of a shower mainly in the southeast, but tomorrow we could see a few showers in the afternoon areawide, but nothing too heavy. The work week will begin with temperatures in the mid to lower 70s. Lots of sunshine the rest of the week, getting to the 80s by Wednesday. Lots of sunshine beginning Tuesday and continuing through the week.



Tonight: A low of 55 degrees. Mostly cloudy with a shower possible to the SE

Tomorrow: A high of 73 degrees. A few showers possible in the afternoon.

Tomorrow Night: A low of 54 degrees. Early showers with mostly cloudy skies and patchy fog late.

